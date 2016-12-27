Man Shot Overnight In Union Grove

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Union Grove.

On 12/27/16 at 1205am Deputies responded to an apartment at 1400 West St. in the Village of Union Grove for a rescue call. Deputies were told that there was a male who was shot in the stomach by a female. Upon arrival Deputies secured the scene so rescue could respond and treat the male. The male was transported by flight for life to Froedtert hospital. As of writing this there are no updates on the male subject. All parties involved are cooperating with the ongoing investigation. There is no further information available at this time.