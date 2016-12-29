Lucky Mutts Rescue’s “Foster to Adopt Program”

Lucky Mutts Rescue gets a variety of dogs in. Some are highly adoptable and find a home immediately upon intake, some find homes shortly after, and sometimes it takes months to find that special home for some dogs. We have a group of special dogs that have been patiently waiting for their perfect home to come along. They are amazing dogs, but need a more specific home. Some aren’t good with other dogs, some aren’t best with kids, some might not like cats, but whatever the case might be, it makes them unadoptable to some homes. We know adopting is a huge commitment, which also makes finding homes for dogs like these with their specific household needs harder to adopt and are less likely to get someone that will take a chance on them.

We have started a new program called Foster to Adopt. There is no firm commitment. After filling out our adoption form and you are eligible to adopt, you choose one of our eligible foster to adopt dogs that you think could possibly work in your home. Take them home and give it a few days. If you find that they are as amazing as we think (and know) they are and they’ll work in your home, you then have the option to adopt them. If you find that they won’t work out in your home, we’ll gladly take them back. We are offering $50 off of their $100 adoption fee for taking the chance on them, which makes their fee only $50! Please take a look at their faces, like and share them. You might be the cause of finding there furever home! To learn more visit them on facebook at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE or their website at Lucky Mutts Rescue Website