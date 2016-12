LOST DOG-Loki is lost area of 19th and West Blvd

LOST DOG-Loki is lost area Knapp School after the gate was accidentally left open. He is wearing a blue collar. There were sightings of him by residents in the area of 19th and West Blvd on Wednesday November 21st. He is microchipped. Owners are out searching if seen or found please call 262-412-1881