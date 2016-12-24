Kelly Services is seeking Assemblers/Machine Operators

Kelly Services is looking for 6 Assemblers/Machine Operators in Pleasant Prairie, WI!

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Overtime: Be prepared to work at least 60 hours! (50 during Monday through Friday, then one weekend day.) Overtime is paid out at 1.5% after 40 hours during a working week.

Hours: 2:30 pm to 1:00 am

Start date: 12/28/2016

You must interview with Kelly Services on 12/22, 12/23 or 12/27, no applications will be accepted after!

This is a temporary position at least through the end of February at this point, great potential to be hired.

To apply: please let me know if you are interested on this post or via PM with your first name, last name, and email address. A fully updated resume is required.

If you have questions, please call 262-886-3950

Send resumes to Mayr639@kellyservices.com or courtney.renaud@kellyservices.com