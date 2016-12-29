K9 Dixie the newest addition to the Racine Police Department’s K9 Unit…and she needs our help!

Dixie needs some immediate (and financially costly) dental work ASAP…and we want to help the RPD defray her medical costs as much as possible!

She has a cracked canine tooth that needs a root canal and/or possibly a crown. To alleviate the financial burden, Julie Westphal was granted permission to start a fundraiser to help them out.

Dixie and her handler help keep our community as safe as possible, so let’s help them out in the ways that we can!

ALL funds will go directly to her medical care, so she can undergo anesthesia, have her dentition fixed, and continue to serve our community, hopefully for years to come!

If you’d rather donate directly versus online, Julie can put you in touch with her handler to make that arrangement with him or myself!

Can’t donate ? THAT’S OKAY! …PLEASE SHARE and bring more awareness!

C’mon now! Help us raise those Dollars for Dixie!

To donate, contact Julie or for additional information please visit Dollars for Dixie