January 29th Safe Harbor Humane Society’s Spay-Ghetti Dinner!

Safe Harbor’s annual all you can eat spaghetti dinner is back! It will be held on Sunday, January 29 2017 at the Kenosha Moose Lodge (3003 30th Ave, Kenosha). The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, and coffee/soda. All food provided by Paul DeLuisa of Luisa’s restaurant. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children 12 & under, and children under 3 are free!

Back by popular demand will be our egg game where you get a prize everytime! We will also have raffle prizes including Milwaukee Admirals tickets, Milwaukee Reperatory Theatre tickets, and a World Series Cubs photograph in addition to other items. All proceeds from the event go to benefit the animals. Join us for some fun!