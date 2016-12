Help Wanted-Customer Service

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Letsch Staffing Office Position

We are growing and looking for a person with strong customer services skills. Full-time position.

General responsibilities:

• Experience in staffing a plus

• Customer service experience a must

• Computer skills a must

• Strong communications skills

• Ability to work on a team

• Assist clients with everyday staffing needs

• Bilingual

Apply on our website (www.letschstaffing.com) or email us!