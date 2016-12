Heat Lamp To Blame For Friday Fire On Harriet Street

On 12/23/16 at 12:35 pm, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 2407 Harriet Street for a garage fire. The cause of the fire was a pair of heat lamps inside a dog kennel that was adjacent to a detached garage. The fire did spread from the dog kennel to the garage, there was minimal damage. There were no injuries