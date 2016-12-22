Family Searching for Missing 67 year-old Kenosha Man

Update 12/22- We spoke with Bill’s niece this morning and he is still missing.

Family is searching for their missing 67-year old loved one. William “Bill” Snow is 67 year old Vietnam Veteran was last seen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on December 14, 2016, as he left TCF bank on 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Bill was driving a 2004 black, Chevy Cavalier Wisconsin Plate 501WXY. The vehicle has a noticeable dent to the back panel , near the wheel well on the passenger side. Bill stands 6’2″ and weighs 300 lbs. His salt and pepper hair is was hid by a green baseball cap. He wears glasses, dentures, and walks with a wooden cane. Bill was wearing a blue shirt with, dark green sweat pants, black shoes, and a black winter jacket.

Persons knowing of William “Bill” Snow’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff Office at ( 262) 605-5100 or 911