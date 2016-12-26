City of Racine Holiday Garbage & Recycling Collection Dates

In observance of Christmas and New Years Holiday, City of Racine solid waste collection and recycling waste collection dates will be as follows:

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY solid waste and recycling collections will not be interrupted at any time during this Holiday Season.

*Due to the tragic death of a Public Works employee, the schedule has been changed. The funeral service for our co-worker will be on Wednesday, December 28th at 10 A.M. We will therefore be starting Solid Waste collection at 5 AM on that Wednesday, and so request that your solid waste is out before then if you are in the Monday or Wednesday Solid Waste Collection area.

In the event we do not get all of the Monday and Wednesday areas collected on Wednesday, December 28th, we will finish the collection on Thursday, December 29th.

We appreciate your understanding.

Friday, December 23, 2016

No collection of solid waste or recycling

Monday, December 26, 2016

No collection of solid waste or recycling

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Collection of FRIDAY December 23rd solid waste (no collection of Friday recycling)

NORMAL TUESDAY solid waste collection

Tuesday GOLD ZONE recycling collection

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Collection of MONDAY December 26th solid waste (no collection of Monday recycling)

NORMAL WEDNESDAY solid waste collection

Wednesday GOLD ZONE recycling collection

Friday, December 30, 2016

No collection of solid waste or recycling

Monday, January 2, 2017

No collection of solid waste or recycling

Friday, January 6, 2017

Collection of solid waste or recycling

Collection of GREEN ZONE recycling

Monday, January 9, 2017

Collection of solid waste or recycling

Collection of GOLD ZONE recycling

Christmas tree collection will be January 9 through January 20,2017. Please put tree on curblines only on your solid waste collection day. DO NOT place them in the alleys.

If you have questions please contact the Department of Public Works at 636-9126

Atención – Para este material en Español, por favor llame 636-9121.