Andis Company Is Seeking Packaging Engineer

ANDIS COMPANY IS NOW HIRING
Packaging Engineer
As a Packaging Engineer, you will take a lead role to develop packaging in support of innovation, cost savings, and base business projects.
Andis offers competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance, 401(k) with Company Match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Profit Sharing, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.
For a complete job descriptions or to apply, please visit www.andis.com/careers