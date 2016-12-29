Andis Company is HIRING a Mechanical Product Design Engineer

ANDIS COMPANY NOW HIRING!

Mechanical Product Design Engineer

As a Mechanical Product Design Engineer, you will take a lead role to deliver new product designs and enhancements of our styling tools that meet company objectives and requirements by ensuring all stage gate deliverables for the project are met.

Andis offer competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental & Life Insurance, 401K with Company match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

To apply, please visit our website at www.andis.com/careers