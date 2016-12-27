Andis Company Is Hiring A Logistics Manager

Logistics Manager

The Logistics Manager is responsible to create and execute integrated solutions that will add value and drive results for Andis and its customers. This position is responsible to develop and implement overall logistics strategies, manage risks and compliances, third party logistics and carrier management, contract negotiation, route design, and optimization of conveyance utilization.

A successful Logistics Manager will lead and develop the Logistics team to accomplish departmental goals to increase overall operating efficiency and achieving continuous improvements.

Andis offers competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance, 401(k) with Company Match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Profit Sharing, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

For a complete job descriptions or to apply, please visit www.andis.com/careers