ADOPT Me! Nicky is a Sweet Husky/Shepherd Mix

LOOK AT THIS ADORABLE PUPPY! HE WOULD LOVE A FAMILY FOR 2017! Nicky is a 17 week old, male, believed to be chihuahua mix. Nicky came in as a stray to a small shelter in Oklahoma. Lucky mutts volunteers saw him shaking and scared in the shelter stray hold during our last transport and wanted to take him home in their hoodie pockets! He is good with other dogs and kids, cats are unknown but as young as Nicky is it probably isn’t a problem. He arrived in Wisconsin on December 11th and is looking for his forever home. Nicky’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes his neuter, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!