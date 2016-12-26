ADOPT ME! My name is Zaya and my personality lights up a room!

PRETTY ZAYA HAS WAITED FOR A HOME SINCE JUNE! Zaya is part of our “foster to adopt” program, make her fee just $50+tax! Zaya has a beautiful name to go with a beautiful dog, sadly she rarely even gets looked at because she is last on the list. What’s that phrase save the best for last week let’s bring her to the top and see if she can find a home! Zaya is an approx 1 yr old (est DOB 08/16/2015) female Labrador Retriever mix weighing in at approx 55 lbs. She was rescued from a small rural shelter in Oklahoma and arrived in WI June 25th. She is being fostered in Milwaukee. Zaya is dog and kid friendly but will chase a cat. Zaya is fine with dogs who reside in her foster home but is overly excited by random dogs at a park, or walking down the street, etc. and will bark at them. She would do best with slower introductions to new dogs in a more controlled environment then a dog park or other busy location. Zaya has a personality that can light up a room and is a quick learner! She is learning lots of important skills in her foster home and will be excited to continue learning lots of new things in her furever home. **She would do best in a home with a family around more than usual as she has displayed some separation anxiety when crated.** Zaya’s adoption fee is $100, the adoption fee includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!

***Zaya is part of our Foster to Adopt program! If you are interested in learning more about it please contact us for further information!***