ADOPT ME! My name is Ann I’m your best friend in the making!

Ann is an approximate 6 month old chocolate lab mix. She is a very sweet girl, who once she warms up, will be your best friend! She gets along with other dogs on a slow meet and greet, we think she may have been scared/ intimidated by another dog before. She is great with kids and cats. She is a total sweetheart. She may seem shy at first, but after a little while she will warm up. She walks very nice on a leash and is fairly quiet. She will be arriving in Wisconsin on November 27th. Ann’s adoption fee is$350+Tax which includes her spay, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!