ADOPT ME! Cuddly Cinnamon Wants A Home!

CINNAMON IS BEING SUCH A GOOD GIRL IN HER FOSTER HOME! Please SHARE so we can find her a family to cuddle with. Cinnamon is a one and a half year old, spayed female heeler mix who came in as a stray to a small shelter in Oklahoma. Cinnamon weighs 44 lbs and is fully grown. Cinnamon is good with other dogs, cats and kids.

Cinnamon’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes her spay, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!