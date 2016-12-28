Wisconsin Humane Society January 2017 Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the January 2017  schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!

Upcoming clinic dates

  • Thursday, January 5 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
    WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine
  • Tuesday, January 10 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)
    WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
  • Thursday, January 19 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
    WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine
  • Tuesday, January 24 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)
    WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Pricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price
DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18
Rabies only $18
Both DHPP & Rabies $30
Bordetella $20
Microchip $25
Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.

Milwaukee: 414-264-6257
Racine: 262-554-6699

For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics

