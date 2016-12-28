Strike Out Homelessess-A HALO Bowling Fundraiser

Come join us Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 1 PM – 4 PM at Castle Lanes

5615 Castle Ct, Racine, Wisconsin 53406 as we bowl in support of HALO! For just $25 (or $15 for children 12 and under!), you’ll get 3 rounds of bowling, shoes, snacks, and prize opportunities. Not bad for a Sunday afternoon!

Help raise pledges for HALO by talking with friends and family. They can support you with a one time donation or for each pin you get!

Register online at www.haloinc.org/strikeout to secure your place! You can find more information there, as well as links to help you raise funds for HALO!