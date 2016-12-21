ADOPT ME! I’m Prue, I love to give kisses and snuggle!

This sweet puppy is available for adoption! She would love to spend 2017 with her new family! Prue is a 5 month old collie mix. My family arrived on October 9th from Oklahoma, and I am the last one out of my siblings to find a home. Prue is a super sweet puppy who is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. Prue is good with other dogs and older children. She does warm up to younger children but it takes her awhile. Prue loves to take walks run outside. She also loves to play ball. Prue loves to snuggle, give kisses and get her belly rubbed. She is kennel trained and potty trained. Prue will make her forever family very happy! She has an adoption fee of $350+tax includes voucher for spay (at 4 months of age), voucher for rabies vaccine (at 4 months of age), age appropriate distemper vaccines, bordetella vaccine, microchip, dewormed and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!