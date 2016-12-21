Adopt Me! My name is Harrison-Look at my amazing blue eyes

Harrison is an approx 4 yr old (est DOB 04/10/2012) neutered male Husky mix weighing in at 55 lbs and is fully grown. Harrison was rescued from a small, rural shelter in Oklahoma and arrived in WI April 10th. Harrison was urgent at the shelter. Harrison is dog friendly, kennels up well, is crate trained, but does do some marking in a new location the first few days- so initially he does need to be monitored more closely. Harrison walks well on a leash and rides well in a vehicle. He would do best in a home with a fenced yard given his Husky mix heritage or in a home that puts him on a leash or tie out when he’s outdoors. Harrison is dog and kid friendly, cats are way too interesting to chase so Harrison would do best in a cat free home. He has the most amazing ice blue eyes. Harrison’s adoption fee of $100+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. Accepting adoption applications at www.luckymuttsrescue.org or contact us at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com Call or Text 262-260-9715. ***Harrison is part of our Foster to Adopt program! If you are interested in learning more about it please contact us for further information!***