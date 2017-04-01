Local News

Bitter Cold To Move Through Our Area

Much colder air will move in behind a cold front tonight, bringing an extended stretch…

Dense Fog Advisory Remains in Effect Until 10 am

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR ALL OF…

The Great of Racine-Meet Amalia, Fighting Leukemia Doesn’t Stop Her From Helping Others

Meet little 7 year old Amalia Mikulanec. Amalia was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia…

K9 Dixie the newest addition to the Racine Police Department’s K9 Unit…and she needs our help!

K9 Dixie is the newest addition to the Racine Police Department’s K9 Unit…and she needs…

City of Racine Holiday Garbage & Recycling Collection Dates

In observance of Christmas and New Years Holiday, City of Racine solid waste collection and…

Wind Advisory Monday 10 A.M.- 8 P.M.

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING… …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS…

“Santa In A Shoebox” Distributes Nearly 2000 Presents To The Community

From Santa in A Shoebox facebook- Santa in a Shoebox 2016! A record breaking SUCCESS!…

Heat Lamp To Blame For Friday Fire On Harriet Street

On 12/23/16 at 12:35 pm,  the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 2407 Harriet Street…

PHOTO GALLERY-The GREATNESS Of Racine!! YES RACINE…There is a SANTA!

Yes Racine there is a Santa. Santa came in all ages this week. From young…

Mixture of Snow and Rain This Holiday Weekend

From The National Weather Service Travel Impacts Possible into the Holiday Weekend Two weather systems…

Man Charged in New Year’s Day Attempted Robbery

Isidro Montiel-Arias 36  of Rantoul, IL has been charged with felony attempted robbery. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday January 3rd and was given a $750 cash bond. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled on January 12, 2017 According to the criminal complaint on on January 1,2017 Racine Police responded to Durand and Lathrop reference…

Life Navigators Is Seeking A Registered Nurse

LIFE NAVIGATORS IS SEEKING- REGISTERED NURSE Interested in being part of a great team and organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities? Life Navigators is seeking to hire a Registered Nurse (RN) to join our service team. Life Navigators’ mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with…

Unsolved Homicide-Jane Doe, Racine County

Updated information 10/20- ***UPDATE*** The advancements in forensics allowed The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. to conduct stable isotope testing on portions of her remains. Chemical isotope testing performed by the Smithsonian on a sample of her hair and bone suggest she may originally have been from or spent several years of her life in Alaska,…

Mom Thanks Racine Police Chief Art Howell

HOW WONDERFUL IS THIS! Amy has a special thank you Police Chief Howell and the Racine Police Department “My son Vinnicchio with Racine Police Departments Chief of Police after an Important meeting yesterday!😊Thank you Chief for making my sons day and Caring about Our Community!”…

Employment & Training

Life Navigators Is Seeking A Registered Nurse

LIFE NAVIGATORS IS SEEKING- REGISTERED NURSE Interested in being part of a great team and organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities? Life Navigators is seeking to hire a Registered Nurse (RN) to join our…

A-1 Safe Cab is HIRING

A-1 Safe Cab Is Now Hiring Full & Part Time Taxi Cab Drivers Positions are…

January 10th-Schneider Trucking Recruitment Event

Schneider Trucking is holding a recruitment event in Kenosha on January 10th. January 10 –…

January 10th-Kenosha Manpower Hiring Event!

NEW YEAR – NEW JOB with MANPOWER! The Kenosha Manpower office is hosting a HIRING…

Community

January 7th-Game Days for Dogs Fundraiser

Games Day for Dogs THIS SATURDAY, from 1-3pm at Cudahy Kennel Club! This is a…

Suvivors of Loved Ones Suicide Support Group

HELP, HOPE , HEALING You are not alone SOLOS-Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide Support Group…

January 29th Safe Harbor Humane Society’s Spay-Ghetti Dinner!

Safe Harbor’s annual all you can eat spaghetti dinner is back! It will be held…

Vigils Being Held in Racine to Support Human Trafficking Awareness Month

RACINE, WI – Four vigils are being held in Racine throughout the month of January. We would like to take a moment to recognize those who have been or are being trafficked and shine a light into the darkness of…

