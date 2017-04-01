Much colder air will move in behind a cold front tonight, bringing an extended stretch of below normal temperatures. Highs Wednesday through Saturday will range from the single digits to…

Sully (L) and Boo (R) are adorable and available for adoption! Boo is a young, spayed female Dachshund mix who came into a small shelter in Oklahoma. She and her…

UPDATE-Owner has been located FOUND DOG-Found Male Fixed Black and Tan German Shepherd with Red Collar found on the Northside of Racine. Was taken to Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus…

Schneider Trucking is holding a recruitment event in Kenosha on January 10th. January 10 – 3 – 6 pm Hampton Inn and Suites 7300 125th Avenue in Kenosha A REWARDING CAREER…

A-1 Safe Cab Is Now Hiring Full & Part Time Taxi Cab Drivers Positions are as Independent Contractors  Must be minimum of 23 years of age  5 years…

LIFE NAVIGATORS IS SEEKING- REGISTERED NURSE Interested in being part of a great team and organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities? Life Navigators is…

This pup was found on Carmel and Chicago. They are transporting it to Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus 262-554-6699. Was very cold and may have an injured paw (not confirmed)…

Man Charged in New Year’s Day Attempted Robbery Isidro Montiel-Arias 36 of Rantoul, IL has been charged with felony attempted robbery. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday January 3rd and was given a $750 cash…

Crime Alert-Caledonia Police Request The Public’s Help ***CRIME ALERT*** The Caledonia Police Department is requesting the public’s help for the investigation of separate yet similar thefts. Both of the incident are thefts to construction trailers…

Union Grove Wife Charged in Connection with December 27th Shooting Phyllis Madeja, of Union Grove has been charged with one count of felony 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and felony 1st Degree Reckless Injury. She was given a $15,000…

Sturtevant Police-Suspect Identified 12/28-Update-The Sturtevant Police Department states that the suspect has been identified and thanks the community Sturtevant Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the female in these…

Wife Arrested After Shooting Husband in Union Grove On December 27th, 2016, just after midnight, Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Village of Union Grove reference a domestic situation in which…

Man Shot Overnight In Union Grove The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Union Grove. On 12/27/16 at 1205am Deputies responded to an apartment at 1400 West St.…